Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign under way to save lives

The 11th Annual Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign is under way with a goal of collecting 500,000 bottles of water to help people in need during the extreme summer heat, according to a press release.
“The campaign is a life saver for the less fortunate during the hot summer months. Our residents have been extremely generous in donating bottles of water in previous years and I know they are ready to do so again this year,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said in the release.
A news conference to launch the campaign was held June 5 at United Food Bank, which distributes donated water to numerous nonprofit organizations in Mesa and throughout the valley including Paz De Cristo, Mesa United Way and A New Leaf-East Valley Men’s Center.
“It’s no secret that as the temperature rises in Arizona, the need for water for the less fortunate rises along with it,” Mesa Councilman and United Food Bank Board Member Kevin Thompson said in the release. “This campaign has become a literal life saver for those individuals, and I know that as they have always done, our families, friends and the business community will step up and once again show their generosity through the donation of water bottles.”
Since the campaign began in 2007, more than 2.7 million bottles of water have been donated.
“Water is a basic necessity for human life. The Hydration Donation Campaign is an easy way to help our vulnerable neighbors during the heat of summer. $5 buys a case of water. I hope the community will step up and help by making a monetary or water donation to this campaign,” United Food Bank Interim President and CEO Dave Richins said in the release.
The Mesa Hydration Donation campaign is a stark reminder of the dangers of summer heat in Arizona, which first responders encounter daily.
“The risks of dehydration are great for anyone exposed to the triple digit temperatures, especially those who are unsheltered or don’t have a place to easily get out of the sun,” Mesa Fire and Medical Deputy Chief and Public Information Officer Forrest Smith said. “Without donations of water, the outcomes of our emergency responses to cases of dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke would be much worse.”
The Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign will be collecting water until Friday, September 15. For more information, visit www.mesaaz.gov/H2Omesa.
This year, there are several special projects and promotions to collect water for the campaign:
- Donating at the Rhodes Aquatics Complex Monday through Friday will provide a two-for-one admission to the pool. This does not include the FlowRider.
- Golfland Sunsplash, 155 W. Hampton Ave., is offering Water Wednesday during June and July. Donating a case of water at the park on any Wednesday through July 26 is valid for $10 off an all-day full price general waterpark admission on that day.
- USA-Skateland Mesa, 7 E. Southern Ave., is offering Thirsty Thursdays during June and July. Customers donating a case of water between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on any Thursday through July 27 will receive one free admission.
The Mesa Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses and community groups to organize campaigns to collect water for the campaign.
“The Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign is a great way for businesses, nonprofit groups and other associations to network and organize efforts to collect cases of water,” Mesa Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sally Harrison said in the release. “For the past few years, the Mesa Chamber of Commerce has organized friendly competitions to get water donations and help a great life-saving cause and we are happy to lead the efforts again this summer”
The campaign kickoff event included a donation of 19 pallets, or 38,304 bottles of water from Wal-Mart, which will be matched by Superstition Springs Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram; a donation of two pallets, or 3,840 bottles of water from Jackson White law firm of Mesa and a donation of 114 cases or 2,736 bottles of water from Landings Credit Union in Mesa, according to the release.