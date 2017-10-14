Mesa hosts urban scavenger hunt Oct. 28 throughout downtown

The Mesa Adventure Challenge, a wildly fun urban adventure that is as much adventure race as it is scavenger hunt, returns to Mesa for a fourth year this October.
The race invites Valley locals and visitors to get to know downtown Mesa and its surrounding area via teams who will solve clues, travel to local points of interest and complete fun challenges while discovering the city in a whole new way. For folks who haven’t been to downtown Mesa in a while, it is an opportunity to see downtown’s growth in a fun and engaging way.
The race is between 3 and 5 miles long and will take teams between 90 minutes to two hours to complete. Participants are encouraged to use public transportation, including the light rail and the Downtown Buzz bus route, but they may not use bicycles, cabs or private vehicles.
“The Mesa Adventure Challenge was initially brought to Mesa as an opportunity for folks to celebrate National Walking Month and learn more about how walkable downtown Mesa is,” Mesa Bicycle and Pedestrian Program Safety Educator Ashley Barinka said. “It’s been a successful outreach tool to promote pedestrian safety tips and to encourage citizens to consider walking to their destinations.”
Tickets are on sale now and the City of Mesa is offering 50 percent off registration with promotional code “MESA50.” Race day is Saturday, Oct. 28. Check-in opens at 11 a.m. at Desert Eagle Brewing Co., in downtown Mesa.