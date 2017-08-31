Mesa City Council decides Ryan Winkle to forfeit office of city council effective immediately

Disciplinary hearing results regarding Mesa Councilman Ryan Winkle:
The Mesa City Council, at a special meeting this morning, determined that Councilman Ryan Winkle will forfeit the office of city council effective immediately as a result of his driving under the influence conviction.
The Mesa City Charter allows the city council to discipline its members in order to uphold the integrity of the office of Mesa city council member. On May 7, Mr. Winkle was arrested on the charge of DUI and subsequently pleaded guilty to extreme DUI.
After nearly three hours of testimony, based on all the evidence at the hearing, including the DUI arrest and conviction, the city council voted unanimously that Mr. Winkle is no longer able to represent the residents of District 3 and the city of Mesa.
The process to fill the vacancy in District 3 will be announced shortly.