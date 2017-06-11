Meeting June 13 about changes to Apache Trail west of Apache Junction

The Arizona Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration have scheduled two public meetings on Tuesday, June 13, to allow the public to share input on existing and future transportation issues and needs along U.S. 60X, also known as Main Street/Apache Trail, and to get information from an ongoing study, according to a press release.
The meetings are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Rural Metro Fire Station No. 857, 7631 E. Main St. in east Mesa.
The study is for Sossaman Road to Meridian Road, the county line and adjacent to the city of Apache Junction.
ADOT initiated the study to serve as a forum for stakeholder input and interagency communication, collaboration and final agreement regarding the long-term safety, mobility, access control and drainage needs in the corridor. As the final section of the Apache Trail (US60X) still in the state highway system, the ultimate goal of the study is to develop a shared vision for the corridor and a defined path to facilitate the eventual reconstruction and transfer of this section of the Apache Trail to either the city of Mesa or to Maricopa County, according to the study’s work plan.
Traffic research and analysis of the roadway includes the following traffic-count data collection: 48-hour vehicle class counts with speeds at four locations; turning movement counts at 15 locations, including pedestrian and bike counts; and miovision technology will be used to capture video 7 a.m.-6 p.m., according to the document.
The 5-mile segment of roadway has been identified as a high-crash location by in a 2013 Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan Update that requires operational and infrastructure improvements to improve safety and mobility along the corridor, according to the release.
The study will lead to a corridor master plan that creates a vision and investment priorities for the stretch between Sossaman and Meridian roads, including long-term improvements that address safety, mobility, access and drainage, according to a press release.
More information on the study is available at azdot.gov/US60XMainStreetStudy.
Comments are welcome by mail at: ADOT c/o US60X Main Street Study, 101 N. First Ave., Suite 2600, Phoenix, AZ 85003-1902.
A second public meeting will be scheduled in the fall, according to the release.