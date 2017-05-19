85˚F-87˚F range for Friday

Daytime highs will climb into the 85˚F-87˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on another healthy dosing of sun (May 19) as daytime highs once again reach the 85˚F-87˚F range around the Valley. West/southwest winds will ease back into the light category (2-7mph range) with some localized evening gusts around 10-15 mph. Heading into this weekend, high pressure will build east into the region lending to warming temperatures and dry conditions. Daily highs will see a jump on Saturday into the low to mid 90s before climbing to around 100˚F on Sunday. Warmer temperatures are expected to continue through early next week,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.