103˚F-105˚F range for Tuesday

Afternoon temperatures will be similar to yesterday’s readings reaching the 103˚F-105˚F range around the Valley , according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Yesterday’s forecast remains on track for today and through mid-week as very hot temperatures will continue across region. The main impetus for this mini-heat wave is a strong area of high pressure draped across the Desert Southwest. Luckily, a weak disturbance will move in the western U.S. on Thursday helping to flatten out the ridge and push it east. In response, daily highs are forecast to drop back towards normal values and the region will see breezy conditions. Until then heat values warrant extra precaution to anyone spending extended periods of time outdoors. Make sure to follow proper steps in order to avoid heat related illnesses. For today plan on clear and sunny skies across the Valley. Afternoon temperatures will be similar to yesterday’s readings reaching the 103˚F-105˚F range around the Valley with higher terrain areas reaching the mid to upper 90s. Variable winds will generally remain in the 2-7 mph range with no gusts of any consequence. Overnight low temperatures will only dip into the mid 70s around the urban corridor under clear skies and light winds,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
