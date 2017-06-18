Maricopa County board of supervisors to vote on final budget June 19

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will vote on final approval of its fiscal year 2018 budget during a public hearing on Monday, June 19. The board, which also governs the flood control, library and stadium districts, adopted a tentative budget of $2.49 billion last month.
Truth in Taxation hearing
Before the final budget vote, the public will have the opportunity to comment on the fiscal year 2018 budget which keeps the tax rate the same, according to a press release.
All interested citizens are invited to attend the public Truth in Taxation hearing that is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. June 19, at the board of supervisors’ conference room, 301 W. Jefferson, 10th Floor, in Phoenix. The board does not control property values, but as the economy grows, property values have increased and some property owners may pay more in taxes as a result.
The Truth in Taxation hearing is required by law and provides Maricopa County taxpayers the opportunity to voice their opinion about the following proposed levies:
•Primary property tax increase of $17,804,949 or 3.5 percent, which would raise primary property taxes on a $100,000 home from $135.33 to $140.09.
•Secondary property tax increase of $2,874,615 or 4.9 percent, which would increase secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home from $17.08 to $17.92. (Flood control district)
•Secondary property tax increase of $710,702 or 3.5 percent, which would increase secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home from $5.37 to $5.56. (Library district)
Both meetings will be held starting at 10 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors’ Conference Room at 301 W. Jefferson, on the 10th floor.
In accordance with state statute, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will meet at a future date to vote on the final tax levy proposal.
That meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at 301 W. Jefferson. All interested citizens may attend.
About Maricopa County taxes
Maricopa County is required to stay below a maximum levy each year. With the adoption of the fiscal year 2018 budget, the county will be $148.2 million below that limit, according to the release.
Maricopa County receives 12 percent of every dollar paid in property taxes.
County (primary tax)
In compliance with section 42-17107, Arizona Revised Statutes, Maricopa County is notifying its property taxpayers of Maricopa County’s intention to raise its primary property taxes over last year’s level. Maricopa County is proposing an increase in primary property taxes of $17,804,949, or 3.5 percent.
For example, the proposed tax increase will cause Maricopa County’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to increase from $135.33 to $140.09.
This proposed increase is exclusive of increased primary property taxes received from new construction. The increase is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides, according to the release.
Flood control district (secondary tax)
In compliance with section 48-254, Arizona Revised Statutes, Maricopa County Flood Control District is notifying its property taxpayers of Maricopa County Flood Control District’s intention to raise its secondary property taxes over last year’s level.
Maricopa County Flood Control District is proposing an increase in secondary property taxes of $2,874,615, or 4.9 percent.
For example, the proposed tax increase will cause Maricopa County Flood Control District’s secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home to increase from $17.08 to $17.92.
This proposed increase is exclusive of increased secondary property taxes received from new construction. The increase is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter-approved bonded indebtedness.
Library district (secondary tax)
In compliance with section 48-254, Arizona Revised Statutes, Maricopa County Library District is notifying its property taxpayers of Maricopa County Library District’s intention to raise its secondary property taxes over last year’s level.
Maricopa County Library District is proposing an increase in secondary property taxes of $710,702, or 3.5 percent.
For example, the proposed tax increase will cause Maricopa County Library District’s secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home to increase from $5.37 to $5.56.
This proposed increase is exclusive of increased secondary property taxes received from new construction. The increase is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter-approved bonded indebtedness.