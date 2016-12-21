Low-70s temperatures forecast for Dec. 21

Daytime highs should reach the low 70s around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Dec. 21) plan on overcast skies throughout the day as moisture/clouds continue to stream north into the state. Daytime highs should still reach the low 70s around the Valley. Variable winds will remain in the light category with a few localized gusts around 10-15 mph. As the day wears on, plan on increasing showers and perhaps some light rain across portions of the county. Heading into Thursday plan on continuing cloudy conditions and chances for light rain from passing showers. Daytime highs should take a step back into the upper 60s to possibly low 70s pending shower coverage. A similar scenario is expected to pan out again on Friday with perhaps some t-storm activity in the mix across the region. Rainfall totals with this first system will be tougher to nail down due to the track of the cutoff disturbance, but it’s safe to say most everyone should see measurable totals before the end of the work week,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.