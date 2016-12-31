Lingering showers expected Saturday morning

Plan on lingering showers through late morning before a break in the action, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Dec. 31) plan on lingering showers through late morning before a break in the action. Daytime highs will take a step back into the low to mid 60s around the Valley. South winds will generally remain in the 5-10 mph range with localized evening/overnight gusts around 15 mph. The next system and a strong cold front will then arrive late Saturday lasting into New Year’s Day. Valley locations will see widespread rain with higher terrain areas above 5,500 feet seeing a transition to snow. The bulk of this activity is expected after 1 a.m., so New Year’s celebrations should be OK. Finally, we are not anticipating any flooding issues, but minor runoff in area washes and localized urban problems spots will be possible,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
