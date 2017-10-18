Light showers forecast Wednesday

Daytime highs will take a small step back into the 93˚F-95˚F range around the Valley. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.

“Plan on partly sunny skies mixed with periods of thicker clouds/light showers. Daytime highs will take a small step back into the 93˚F-95˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will generally remain in the 2-6 mph range with no gusts of any consequence throughout the day. Heading into Thursday plan on some lingering mid/high clouds and afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s. Looking ahead, further cooling and increased breezes are expected to round out the work week,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.

The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.

The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.

