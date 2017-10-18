Light showers forecast Wednesday

Daytime highs will take a small step back into the 93˚F-95˚F range around the Valley. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on partly sunny skies mixed with periods of thicker clouds/light showers. Daytime highs will take a small step back into the 93˚F-95˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will generally remain in the 2-6 mph range with no gusts of any consequence throughout the day. Heading into Thursday plan on some lingering mid/high clouds and afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s. Looking ahead, further cooling and increased breezes are expected to round out the work week,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.