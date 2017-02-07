Light rain possible Tuesday

Higher terrain areas north and east of the Valley could see some light showers through early evening (Tuesday) with perhaps some light sprinkles across portions the lower deserts, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Daytime highs will climb into the 70˚F-73˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will hang in the 2-7 mph range with localized gusts around 10-15 mph. Higher terrain areas north and east of the Valley could see some light showers through early evening (Tuesday) with perhaps some light sprinkles across portions the lower deserts. Sunnier conditions will return mid-week along with a noticeable warming trend across the state. Daily highs are forecast to reach the mid 70s for Thursday before jumping into the low 80s by Thursday,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.