Liam and Emma most popular baby names this year

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released the top 100 names given to babies born in the state this year. Two new names top the list. More than 400 boys were named Liam while nearly 420 girls were named Emma, according to a press release.
Sophia drops to the second most popular name following a five year lead as the top girl’s name in Arizona while two-time leader, Noah, moves to the second spot on the boys’ list. The top five boy names for 2016 include Liam, Noah, Daniel, Sebastian, and Alexander. The top five girl names are Emma, Sophia, Olivia, Mia, and Isabella.
The list of baby names come from birth certificates submitted to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ Bureau of Vital Records. An official count of the year’s top baby names will be verified in February 2017, according to the release.
Read the entire list at http://azdhs.gov/director/public-information-office/index.php#news-release-122616.