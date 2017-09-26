Lane restriction scheduled on State Route 87 north of Bush Highway interchange

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for the following restriction as crews work to remove vegetation on the shoulders of State Route 87 north of the Bush Highway interchange.
Travel will be narrowed to one lane (left-lane closure) in a rolling operation beginning with northbound travel, then continuing with southbound travel as crews clear vegetation between milepost 203 to 217 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.