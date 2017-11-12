Kids-Giving Day Nov. 18 at Red Mountain Library in Mesa

Celebrate the season of Thanksgiving by giving back to the community. Red Mountain Library, 635 N. Power Road, will host Kids-Giving Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Program Room, according to a press release.
Kids will be making activity bags for patients at Phoenix Children’s Hospital and creating greeting cards for Operation Gratitude. The library will also be accepting donations of new, packaged baby wipes for Child Crisis Arizona.
No registration is required for Kids-Giving.
“This is a fun way to engage kids directly in the practices of giving and kindness,” Mesa Library Director Heather Wolf said in the release. “There are plenty of volunteer opportunities available for grown-ups, but hands-on community service activities for children can sometimes be harder to find. On Kids-Giving Day, we’ll have three ways to help three different agencies. Even better, two of the three opportunities give kids the chance to help other kids.”