Interstate 17 restrictions for wrong-way vehicle detection project

Drivers should plan for overnight restrictions along Interstate 17 this week as work continues to install the pilot wrong-way vehicle detection and warning system. All restrictions are scheduled nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day:

Wednesday, Oct. 25

  • North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Indian School Road closed
  • North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Greenway Road closed

Thursday, Oct. 26

  • North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Northern Avenue closed
  • Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Northern Avenue closed
  • North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Bethany Home Road closed
  • Drivers should plan for possible delays and use alternate routes.

For more information about this project, visit www.azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/i-17-wrong-way-detection-system.

Project schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

