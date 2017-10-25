Interstate 17 restrictions for wrong-way vehicle detection project

Drivers should plan for overnight restrictions along Interstate 17 this week as work continues to install the pilot wrong-way vehicle detection and warning system. All restrictions are scheduled nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day:
Wednesday, Oct. 25
- North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Indian School Road closed
- North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Greenway Road closed
Thursday, Oct. 26
- North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Northern Avenue closed
- Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Northern Avenue closed
- North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Bethany Home Road closed
- Drivers should plan for possible delays and use alternate routes.
For more information about this project, visit www.azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/i-17-wrong-way-detection-system.
Project schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.