Interstate 17 ramp closures this week for wrong-way vehicle detection project

Drivers should plan for overnight ramp closures along Interstate 17 as work continues to install the pilot wrong-way vehicle detection and warning system.

The north- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Dunlap Avenue will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26
The northbound I-17 off-ramp at Glendale Avenue will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26
Drivers should plan for possible delays and use alternate routes.

Additional ramp restrictions will be scheduled for next week. ADOT will share details as they are confirmed.

For more information about this project, visit www.azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/i-17-wrong-way-detection-system.

Project schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

