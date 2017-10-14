Interstate 17 ramp closures scheduled next week for wrong-way vehicle detection project

Drivers should plan for overnight ramp closures along Interstate 17 next week as work continues to install the pilot wrong-way vehicle detection and warning system. Closures include:

  • Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 at the “Stack” interchange near McDowell Road and the southbound I-17 off-ramp at McDowell Road closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 17) and from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 18). Northbound I-17 off-ramp at McDowell Road closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 17).
  • Northbound I-17 ramp to westbound Loop 101 in north Phoenix closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 17).
  • North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Greenway Road and the southbound off-ramp at Cactus Road closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 18).
  • North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Greenway Road closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 19). Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Union Hills Drive and southbound on-ramp at Yorkshire Drive also closed.
  • North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Bell Road and northbound off-ramp at Dunlap Avenue closed from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (Oct. 20). Southbound I-17 frontage road also closed between Peoria Avenue on-ramp and Dunlap Avenue.

Drivers should plan for possible delays and use alternate routes.

For more information about this project, visit www.azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/i-17-wrong-way-detection-system.

Project schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

 

 

