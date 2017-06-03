Incoming heat wave

Saturday plan on mainly sunny skies with daytime highs reaching the 105˚F-107˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“The warming trend kicks into high gear this weekend with high pressure across the region. For Saturday plan on mainly sunny skies with daytime highs reaching the 105˚F-107˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will again remain in the 3-8 mph range with localized evening/overnight gusts around 10-15 mph. Similar conditions are expected again on Sunday with sunny skies and triple digit readings. The hot weather will continue well into next week and extra care will need to be taken to those spending extra time outdoors in order to avoid heat related illnesses,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
