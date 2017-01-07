Arizona driver licenses, IDs are valid for air travel until Oct. 1, 2020

Arizona driver licenses and state identification cards are valid for air travel until Oct. 1, 2020.
Period.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is sharing that message with travelers who may be confused by new Transportation Security Administration placards posted at airports. These notices say that beginning on Jan. 28, 2018, travelers using a driver license or state ID for travel will need one from a state compliant with the federal REAL ID Act or a state with an extension for compliance.
Arizona is among states granted federal extensions allowing valid driver licenses and state IDs to be used for travel until Oct. 1, 2020. That’s because Arizona has started offering a voluntary ID that meets REAL ID Act requirements.
Arizonans have the option now to obtain a Voluntary Travel ID. It’s available by appointment at Motor Vehicle Division offices or without an appointment at an Authorized Third Party provider offering driver license services. It costs $25 and in most cases is valid for eight years.
Visit azdot.gov/TravelID for more information on the Voluntary Travel ID and the documents required to get one, to schedule an appointment to get a Voluntary Travel ID at an MVD office or to locate an Authorized Third Party offering driver license services. You also can schedule an MVD appointment to get a Voluntary Travel ID via ServiceArizona.com.