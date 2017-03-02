I-10 East closed between 32nd and 40th streets Thursday night

Eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed between 32nd and 40th streets near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (March 3) for overhead sign maintenance, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound State Route 143 as an alternate route to avoid the I-10 closure, according to ADOT.
The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 24th Street also will be closed overnight.
Eastbound I-10 traffic exiting at 32nd Street will be detoured to eastbound Broadway Road and northbound 40th Street. Drivers also can consider continuing east on Broadway Road and using the eastbound I-10 on-ramp east of 48th Street.
