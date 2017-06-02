Hotter days begin

Daytime highs are expected to rebound into the 100˚F-102˚F range Friday around the Valley under mostly sunny skies, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“The warming trend starts (June 2) with daytime highs expected to rebound into the 100˚F-102˚F range around the Valley under mostly sunny skies. Variable winds will again remain in the 3-8 mph range with no gusts of any consequence. Heading into this weekend plan on further warming. Daily highs will reach the 105˚F-107˚F range both Saturday and Sunday. Some shower/t-storm activity will be possible across the higher terrain of eastern Arizona but with little effect on lower deserts in and around the Phoenix area,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
