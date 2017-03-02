High temps in 76˚F-78˚F range Thursday

Daytime highs will warm into 76˚F-78˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on a near repeat of (Wednesday) but with warmer temperatures. Daytime highs will warm into 76˚F-78˚F range around the Valley. East/northeast winds will generally remain in the 5-10 mph range with localized evening gusts around 15 mph. The warming trend kicks into high gear on Friday with highs jumping into the low to possibly mid 80s under another day of sunny skies. Heading into the weekend a passing dry disturbance to our north (will) bring an uptick in high clouds and breezes though temperatures should still reach the low 80s,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.