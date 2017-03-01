High temps in 68˚F-70˚F range Wednesday

Afternoon highs will warm into 68˚F-70˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on clear and sunny skies across the region. Afternoon highs will warm into 68˚F-70˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will remain in the 3-7 mph range with no gusts of any consequence. Further warming and plenty of sunshine are expected through the second half of the week as high pressure develops across the region. Daytime highs are forecast to rebound into the mid to upper 70s for Thursday and Friday before likely reaching the low 80s over the upcoming weekend,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.