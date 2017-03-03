High temps in 81˚F-83˚F range Friday

Daytime highs will warm into 81˚F-83˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“(Friday) looks to be the warmest day of the week as daytime highs warm into 81˚F-83˚F range. Expecting mostly sunny skies around the Valley with perhaps some afternoon/evening passing high clouds. East/northeast winds in the 5-10 mph range with gusts around 15-20 mph will persist throughout day. For Saturday plan on increasing high clouds across the region though highs will still reach the upper 70s to low 80s across the region. Heading into Sunday/Monday a dry disturbance will move across the lower Great Basin lending to more overcast skies and increased breezes. Temperatures are forecast to take a step back into the mid 70s on Sunday and then into the upper 60s to low 70s for Monday,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.