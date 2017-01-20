Gusts to 40 mph, rain expected Friday evening

The next round of showers should begin to develop by early afternoon, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on some lingering light showers into the morning commute. Daytime highs will remain in the mid to upper 50s around the Valley. The next round of showers should begin to develop by early afternoon, before a strong cold front moves across the region into the evening bringing widespread and heavier rainfall along with gusty conditions (10-20 mph with gust as high as 40 mph). Most of the lower deserts north and east of the I-10 corridor are expected to see an additional 0.50”-1.00” with localized higher terrain areas seeing upwards of 2.00” by early Saturday morning (note: areas of above 5,000 feet will see heavy snowfall). We may see some minor flooding problem spots due to runoff in area washes and along area roadways.” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.