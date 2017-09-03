103˚F-105˚F forecast for Sept. 3

Daytime highs are to climb into the 103˚F-105˚F range around the Valley on Sunday, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on sunnier skies despite lingering mid and high clouds. Daytime highs will climb into the 103˚F-105˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will generally remain in the light category with localized greater gusts around 10-15 mph into the evening. Heading into Labor Day, plan on warming temperatures as highs reach the 105˚F-107˚F range around the Valley under mostly sunny skies. Slight chances will exist for afternoon/evening storms. Activity should initiate across the higher terrain areas north and east of the Valley before trying to move west onto the lower deserts,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.