First Things First honors ‘champion for young children’

Jun 9th, 2017 · by · Comments:

(Photo special to the Independent)

This year’s Pinal Champion for Young Children, Gracie Laguna, left, of San Manuel, was recognized last week at the First Things First Regional Council meeting by last year’s Champion for Young Children, right, Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell.
The award is given to local champions who actively volunteer their time to raise public awareness of the importance of early childhood development and health. Champions spend a significant amount of time volunteering with FTF and building public awareness about the importance of early childhood issues. Ms. Laguna was recently recognized at the FTF Pinal Regional Partnership Council’s May meeting. For more information, go to http://www.firstthingsfirst.org/regions/find-your-region.

