Family trust buys 15.62 acres Buckhorn Baths Motel

Sliger Buckhorn Limited Partnership sold 15.62 acres at the northwest corner of Recker Road and Main Street in Mesa for $2.15 million to the McHenry Family Trust. Brian Rosella of Cushman and Wakefield represented the seller, according to a press release.
The property is home to Buckhorn Baths Motel, which was a hot springs mineral bath motel that opened in the 1940s. It grew popular through the 1950s and was visited by celebrities and professional baseball teams (including the Colt .45’s, which trained in Apache Junction) who were looking to take advantage of the therapeutic benefits of the mineral baths during spring training.
“The buyer saw a unique piece of property, with a great deal of history, situated in a great location. The McHenry Family Trust plan to use the property’s unique history to create the story for their future development. They have even received permission from the Sligers to use some of the family’s historical personal property in the redevelopment of the site,” Mr. Rosella of Cushman and Wakefield said in the release.
