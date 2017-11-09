Expect heavy I-10 and Loop 101 traffic Nov. 9 because of Cardinals game

Drivers in the west Valley should plan for a heavier-than-usual evening commute Thursday, Nov. 9, as the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:25 p.m. in Glendale. Drivers using westbound I- 10 from downtown Phoenix and the Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) should allow extra travel time and consider starting their trips earlier or later.

Freeway message boards will carry critical updates on current and anticipated traffic conditions as well as recommended exits.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

