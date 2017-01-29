Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities applications available to agencies

The fiscal year 2017 Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities application for the Phoenix-Mesa Urbanized Area, which includes Mesa, Apache Junction and Gold Canyon, can be accessed at the following link. An application training workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the MAG offices, second floor Saguaro Room, 302 N. First Ave. No. 300 in Phoenix. The application training workshop agenda can be found here.
Federal Transit Administration guidelines allow large urbanized areas to directly administer Section 5310 funds. This program (49 U.S.C. 5310) provides formula funding to states for the purpose of assisting private nonprofit groups in meeting the transportation needs of older adults and people with disabilities when the transportation service provided is unavailable, insufficient, or inappropriate to meeting these needs., according to this link.
For information regarding the Section 5310 application process or how to participate in regional coordination efforts, contact DeDe Gaisthea, MAG human services transportation planner II, at dgaisthea@azmag.gov or 602-254-6300.
The 2017 Section 5310 Handbook and Program Guidelines for the Phoenix-Mesa UZA application process can be found at the following link.
[Agencies operating 51 percent or more of service in the Phoenix-Mesa UZA (shown in blue, above) apply to the city of Phoenix using this application. All other agencies operating 51% or more of their service in yellow or gold regions, apply through ADOT.]
For information regarding the Section 5310 application for areas outside of the Phoenix-Mesa UZA boundary, contact Clem Ligocki, ADOT interim transit manager-planning and programming manager, at CLigocki@azdot.gov.
Regional coordination participation is a requirement for the Section 5310 program. The next MAG Transportation Ambassador Program meeting will be held 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the MAG offices, second floor Saguaro Room.