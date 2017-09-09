Eastbound Loop 202 restricted east of Higley Road starting Sunday night

The Arizona Department of Transportation is preparing for the installation of new overhead message signs along Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the southeast Valley. Eastbound Loop 202 will be narrowed at times between Higley and Power roads over the next week. Drivers should use caution and expect slower traffic at times while the following restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound Loop 202 will be narrowed to one lane between Higley Road and Power Road from 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, while crews prepare for the installation of a new overhead message sign.
- Eastbound Loop 202 will be narrowed to two lanes between Higley Road and Power Road from 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, through 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, while crews construct the foundation for a new message sign.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.