East Valley mayors’ prayer breakfast set for March 15

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy will host this year’s East Valley mayors’ prayer breakfast. The sixth annual event will be held 7-9:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, at the Chandler-Gilbert Community College Coyote Center, 2626 E. Pecos Road in Chandler.
The event brings together East Valley mayors and active leaders of the faith-based community, government, businesses and nonprofits who work side-by-side to address human service needs in the area, according to a press release.
“We are really looking forward to seeing everybody share ideas about improving our region,” Mayor Serdy said in the release. “This is a chance to be inspired by our community leaders and find ways to work together on the important issues facing us all. The ‘strong partnerships, strong communities’ road map needs to be a working guide for the future of the East Valley.”
Together, the group will share a moment to pray for the safety and well-being of the community, police and firefighters, neighborhoods and those in need. The event also will include a brainstorming session of community needs and service ideas for participating cities and towns, which include Apache Junction, Cave Creek, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Queen Creek, Scottsdale and Tempe.
The breakfast is open to the public. The program starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 9 a.m. Space is limited. Individual tickets are $40 and available for purchase at evmpb.org. Tables of 10 also are available for $750. A “legends” sponsorship is available for $1,000.
For information on sponsorship opportunities, call 480-963-4571 or e-mail info@evmpb.org.