Comments sought on draft environmental assessment for proposed Falcon Tech Center project

The city of Mesa is seeking Federal Aviation Administration approval of an airport layout plan change for Mesa-Falcon Field Airport for the proposed Falcon Tech Center project. The development would cater to the medical and technology industries, offering long-term leases (up to 40 years), and would be located on approximately 70 acres west of North Greenfield Road. Anticipated primary uses include light manufacturing and research and development and associated laboratories, as well as office and administrative facilities.
A draft environmental assessment has been prepared to evaluate the potential environmental impacts of the proposed action described above pursuant to the requirements of Section 102(2)(c) of the National Environmental Policy Act and Section 509(b)(5) of the Airport and Airway Improvement Act of 1982, as amended. The FAA is the lead agency to ensure compliance with NEPA for airport development actions. The draft environmental assessment was prepared in accordance with FAA Order 1050.1F, Environmental Impacts: Policies and Procedures; and FAA Order 5050.4B, National Environmental Policy Act Implementing Instructions for Airport Actions. Pursuant to the federal Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act, the National Historic Preservation Act, and the Department of Transportation Act, the draft environmental assessment includes an analysis of prudent or feasible alternatives, potential impacts, and mitigation measures, as appropriate.
Beginning Oct. 16, a copy of the draft environmental assessment will be available for review at http://www.falconfieldairport.com/about-us/documents-forms, www.MesaFalconDistrict.com, www.mesamedicaldevice.com and at the following physical locations during normal business hours through Nov. 14:
• Falcon Field Airport Administration Office, 4800 E. Falcon Drive, Mesa, AZ 85215
• City of Mesa Engineering Department, 20 E. Main St. No. 500, Mesa, AZ 85201
• Mesa Main Library, 64 E. First St., Mesa, AZ 85201
• FAA Phoenix Airports District Office, 3800 N. Central Ave. No. 1025, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Any written comments on the draft environmental assessment should be submitted to the following address:
Coffman Associates
4835 E. Cactus Road, Suite 235
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Attn: Judi Krauss
jkrauss@coffmanassociates.com
The cutoff date for comment submission is not later than 5 p.m. mountain standard time Nov. 14. Allow enough time for mailing. All comments must be received by the deadline, not simply postmarked by that date.
Before including name and telephone number, e-mail, or other personal identifying information in a comment, be advised that the entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask FAA in your comment to withhold from public review your personal identifying information, FAA cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.