Dobson Ranch Library celebrating 30th anniversary

Dobson Ranch Library, 2425 S. Dobson Road, is celebrating its 30th anniversary Saturday, June 17. The program begins at 11 a.m. Those attending may trade in their library card for a limited-edition gold library card, while supplies last. There will also be commemorative buttons and cake will be served!
“Our celebration will give everyone the opportunity to reminisce about the past and talk about the future. We would like to hear from residents about how the library has impacted them over the years,” Mesa Library Director Heather Wolf said.
Construction on Dobson Ranch Library began in the summer of 1986 with a design that visually blended into the surrounding park and lake area and it officially opened June 18, 1987. The design of the library was considered cutting edge when it opened with open loft ceiling and exposed ductwork, creative concrete pillars, beautiful light wood features and neon signs.
The library’s collection began with 87,000 volumes of books, 200 magazine subscriptions and no audio or visual items at the time. The library never had a card catalog but it began with a computer pod in the center and a computer in the children’s area. The library was originally open Tuesday through Saturday for 47 hours a week.
Dobson Ranch Library now has 340,000 e-books available to download, along with audio books, DVDs and electronic magazines. It is currently open Monday through Saturday for 60 hours a week. It was recently remodeled to add study rooms, a wall to divide the children’s area and a family restroom.
Dobson Ranch is one of four locations of Mesa Public Library. For more information, visit www.mesalibrary.org.