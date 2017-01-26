Daytime temperatures Thursday in 54˚F-57˚F range

Daytime temperatures will again be in the 54˚F-57˚F range across the lower deserts, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Jan. 26) plan on another healthy dosing of sun around the region. Daytime highs will linger in the 54˚F-57˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will continue in the 3-8 mph range with localized greater gusts around 10-15 mph during the evening hours. Overnight low temperatures will once again dip down towards or below the freezing mark around the Valley…. [A] dry disturbance will quickly move through the region on Friday bringing increased north winds. Breezy conditions are expected through much of the day. High temperatures will also linger in the upper 50s around the Valley,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.