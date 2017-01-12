Daytime highs to step back to 63˚F-66˚F range
Daytime highs on Thursday will take a step back into the 63˚F-66˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on a return to overcast conditions (Jan. 12) as high clouds arrive ahead of (an) upcoming disturbance. Daytime highs will take a step back into the 63˚F-66˚F range around the Valley. Southwest winds will generally remain in the 2-7 mph range with localized gusts around 10-15 mph. Increasing moisture may allow for some late evening/overnight light showers across northern portions of the county, though little if any measurable rainfall is expected. Unsettled weather is then forecast to begin on Friday. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 60s with cloudier conditions. Shower/rain chances will begin out west before filling in through the central and eastern Valley late Friday and overnight in Saturday. Similar conditions are expected to persist into the start of the weekend,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.
