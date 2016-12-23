Daytime highs forecast in mid-60s Dec. 23

Daytime highs are forecast to remain in the mid 60s around the Valley under partly sunny skies, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on a break in the wet weather on the back side of the departing system. Daytime highs are forecast to remain in the mid 60s around the Valley under partly sunny skies. A slight chance of showers will exist, but mainly for the higher terrain areas north/east of the Valley. The next system and a strong cold front will then arrive on Saturday. Plan on high temperatures remaining in the low 60s to go along with gusty conditions around the Valley. A large line of showers with possible embedded t-storms should accompany the frontal passage through the afternoon/evening. Valley locations will see widespread rain with higher terrain areas above 4,000 feet seeing a transition to snow into the evening. This system is expected to affect holiday travel across the region and it is recommended that everyone plan accordingly,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.