Daily highs to hang around in the low to mid 70s

Daily highs will hang around in the low to mid 70s across the lower deserts with periods of passing high clouds, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“General high pressure will remain in place through the end of the week and likely into the start of next week. This will keep the upper-level storm track well to our north and allow for above-average temperatures throughout the period. Daily highs will hang around in the low to mid 70s across the lower deserts with periods of passing high clouds. Sounds like a perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy our pristine weather,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.