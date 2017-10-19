Cooling trend forecast

Daytime highs will reach the 92˚F-95˚F range around the Valley. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“(Thursday) morning plan on lingering cloud cover and perhaps some light showers through the morning commute before rapidly clearing conditions into the afternoon. Daytime highs will reach the 92˚F-95˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will generally remain in the 3-8 mph range with localized evening gusts around 15 mph. A welcomed cooling trend will arrive on Friday and continue into the weekend along with increased breezes. Highs on Friday will dip to around 91˚F before falling into the upper 80s on Saturday,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.