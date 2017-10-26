Cooling trend forecast

Daytime highs on Thursday will fall into the 89˚F-92˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on chamber of commerce weather through the end of the week with plenty of sun under cloud-free skies. Daytime highs on Thursday will fall another few degrees into the 89˚F-92˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will generally remain in the 2-7 mph range with localized gusts around 10-15 mph. Daily highs will continue to retreat into the upper 80s by Friday and into this upcoming weekend to go along with crisp overnight temperatures (low 60s to upper 50s),” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.