Cooler temperatures this week

Daytime highs are to take a step back into the 80˚F-83˚F range on Halloween around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Cooler weather is in store and finally an extended period with daily highs out of the 90s. (A) disturbance will arrive for Halloween bringing additional cooler air and cloud cover to the region before drier zonal flow through the remainder of the work week. Resulting daily high temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s to go along with crisp overnight lows in the 50s/60s. For the Halloween holiday plan on continuing cloud cover (periods of overcast skies) around the region. Daytime highs will take another step back into the 80˚F-83˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will hover in the 3-8 mph range with localized gusts around 10-15 mph. The trick-or-treat forecast looks great with temperatures in the 70s and dry conditions through the early evening as ghosts and ghouls hunt for treats. Heading into Wednesday, plan on a return to sunnier skies around the region. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s before a subtle warming trend into the second half of the work week,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.