Cooler and 69˚F-72˚F range Friday
For Friday afternoon highs will fall back into the 69˚F-72˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (March 31) plan on much cooler temperatures and partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will fall back into the 69˚F-72˚F range around the Valley. Breezy west winds in the 7-14 mph range with gusts approaching 20-25 mph will be possible through the early evening hours. Cooler temperatures will continue into Saturday with highs limited to the upper 70s across the Valley under partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rebound on Sunday back into the mid 80s before another dry disturbance is forecast to arrive into the start of next week,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.