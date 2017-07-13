Traffic Advisory: Construction to begin on Bell Road Adaptive Signal Project between 98th Avenue and 73rd Avenue

Drivers along Bell Road between 98th Avenue and 73rd Avenue can expect intermittent lane restrictions beginning July 26. Crews will be installing adaptive traffic signal equipment on all traffic signals in the area. The work will be done during off peak travel hours. Drivers are asked to please obey traffic control devices and give yourself extra time to get where you are going as there may be traffic delays.
The Maricopa County Department of Transportation is coordinating this Adaptive Traffic Signal Project with seven local jurisdictions and the Arizona Department of Transportation. The project will upgrade more than 50 traffic signals across the Bell Road corridor from Scottsdale to Surprise. This project is one of the longest adaptive signal projects in the nation.
Adaptive signal technology automatically adjusts the timing of red and green lights at intersections to accommodate for changing traffic patterns. The technology does this by receiving and processing data from strategically placed sensors which allow the adaptive signal technology to determine the length of time lights should be red and the length of time lights should be green in order to improve traffic flow and reduce the amount of delay drivers experience on the roadway.
More information about the project and how adaptive signals work is available at www.mcdot.maricopa.gov