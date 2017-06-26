Construction manager selected to build next light-rail extension

The Valley Metro Rail Board has unanimously approved Kiewit as the construction manager at-risk for the South Central Light Rail Extension. Kiewit will partner with Valley Metro, city of Phoenix, the project designer, AECOM, station artists and local community to build the Valley’s next light rail extension.
Kiewit constructed a segment of the original 20 miles of light rail that opened in 2008 and the three-mile Central Mesa Extension that opened in 2015. Construction on the South Central Extension will begin in 2019.
The South Central Extension connects downtown Phoenix to Baseline Road. In January 2016, the Phoenix City Council approved accelerating segments of the future high-capacity/light rail transit system to advance into the Regional Transportation Plan, which included the South Central Extension. With the acceleration, the extension will open in 2023 rather than 2034. The advancement is funded through Transportation 2050, a 35-year, multi-modal transportation plan approved by Phoenix voters in August 2015.
To learn more about the project, visit valleymetro.org/southcentral.
About Phoenix Transportation 2050: In Aug. 2015, Phoenix voters approved Transportation 2050 (T2050), a 35-year citywide transportation plan. T2050 is overseen by the Citizens Transportation Commission and includes improved frequency on local bus service, new light rail service and stations and major street improvement projects. Funding for T2050 comes from a 7/10ths of a cent city sales tax that started Jan. 1, 2016. Over the life of the plan, the funds are estimated to generate about $16.7 billion, or more than half of the plan’s overall cost. There will be an additional $14.8 billion in federal and county funds, passenger fares and other sources. For more information, visit the city of Phoenix T2050 page or follow us on Twitter.
About Valley Metro: Valley Metro provides eco-friendly public transit options to residents of greater Phoenix and Maricopa County including the planning and operations of a regional bus system and the development and operations of 26 miles of light rail. In Fiscal Year 2016, total ridership for the system was 67 million passengers. Seven high capacity extensions are planned or are under construction that will create a 66-mile system by 2034. Valley Metro also offers transit options including alternative transportation programs for seniors and people with disabilities, commuter vanpools, online carpool matching, bus trip mapping, bicycle safety and telework assistance. Two Boards of Directors set the policy direction for the agency with the intent of advancing the regional public transit system. Get the latest news by following us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter or visiting valleymetro.org.