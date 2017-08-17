Closures set on Interstate 10 in Phoenix this weekend for tunnel maintenance work

Drivers who use I-10 through the tunnel near downtown Phoenix should plan for possible delays and consider alternate routes this weekend while lane and ramp closures are in place. Crews from the Arizona Department of Transportation are scheduled to complete quarterly cleaning and maintenance of the tunnel.
- Eastbound I-10 between the I-17 interchange and State Route 51 near downtown Phoenix will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. The northbound and southbound I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 will also be closed. Additionally, the on-ramps at 19th Avenue, Seventh Avenue, Third Street and Seventh Street will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to southbound I-17 and can reconnect with the I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
- Westbound I-10 between the I-17 interchange and Seventh Avenue will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, through 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. Also, the SR 51 southbound ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed. The westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will be open, but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street and use alternate routes, including McDowell Road. Note: Drivers using the Sky Harbor west-side exit ramp must use northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202, as there will be no access to westbound I-10. The southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor will also be closed. Drivers will be detoured to northbound I-17 at the interchange and can reconnect with I-10 at the interchange north of Adams Street.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.