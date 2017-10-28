Charity walk on Oct. 29 requires Loop 202 ramp restrictions

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for the following Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp restrictions and closures that will be in place from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, while a charity walk is underway:
- The eastbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Scottsdale Road will be closed. Consider using other nearby exits.
- The westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Scottsdale Road will be closed.
- The westbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Scottsdale Road will be restricted to one lane.
Allow extra travel time and plan your travel route in advance to avoid delays.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.