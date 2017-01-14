Chance for measurable rain Saturday

Chances for measurable rain bump up in the late afternoon Saturday, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“A storm system currently in southern California is drifting south and will turn east over Mexico (Saturday) and Sunday. Winds will not be a problem as no front will move through with this storm. (Jan. 14): chances for measurable rain bump up in the late afternoon. Storm totals through Sunday will only be about a 10th of an inch in the low deserts, a quarter inch in the urban center and ¾ of an inch in the northeast county. High temps will drop 2-3 degrees overall,” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County. “Sunday – clouds and rain chances continue. Highs will only reach the mid-50s from Aguila over to Cave Creek and the low 60s in Phoenix and down Gila Bend way.”
