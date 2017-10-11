Celebrate fall with Pumpkin Splash this Saturday

Bring your bathing suit and join your family and friends at a pumpkin patch in Mesa. The city of Mesa hosts the Seventh Annual Pumpkin Splash 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Brimhall Pool, 4949 E. Southern Ave.
The pool will be filled with floating pumpkins and there will be plenty of activities including pumpkin decorating, a foam pit, glitter tattoos and lots of games and prizes.
Admission to Pumpkin Splash is $6.50, which includes one pumpkin per person. Activities are included while supplies last. Admission without a pumpkin is $4. Register before Thursday, Oct. 12 at www.mesaaz.gov/pools or pay at the door.