Breezy, 97˚F-100˚F Thursday

Daytime highs will take a step back Thursday into the 97˚F-100˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on continuing breezy conditions (winds in the 10-20mph range) throughout the day as a cold front moves across the region. Daytime highs will take a step back into the 97˚F-100˚F range around the Valley. It’s possible a few storms may accompany the frontal passage through (the) afternoon, though similar to (Wednesday) not expecting any noteworthy rainfall. Heading into Friday and into the early weekend, we will finally get a taste of early fall. Plan on dry conditions with daily highs limited to the mid 90s. Overnight low temperatures each night will dip into the mid to low 70s with some outlying locations seeing the upper 60s,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
