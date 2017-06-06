Banner Desert hosts career open house event June 15 in Mesa

Banner Desert Medical Center is encouraging experienced professionals throughout the valley to join them for a career open house 3-5 p.m. Thursday, June 15. The medical center is hiring for ancillary, nursing and leadership positions, according to a press release.
It will be held in the Saguaro Conference Room at Banner Desert Medical Center, 1400 S. Dobson Road in Mesa.
Candidates are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and be prepared to meet and greet, or even interview with, recruiters and managers. Banner Desert has open positions in both adult and pediatric care units including registered nurses in pediatric hematology, resource team, critical care, PCU telemetry, perioperative, emergency and trauma and medical surgical. Ancillary positions include respiratory, physical and occupational therapy, sleep tech, surgery tech, EVS, culinary, CAN/PCA, medical imaging, patient financial services and more.
For more information and to apply online prior or after the event visit https://goo.gl/YI4GjE. It is not required to apply online prior to the event. For candidates who are unable to make the open house can still apply for open positions via the website, according to the release.
Banner Desert Medical Center is a nonprofit hospital in Mesa providing a range of inpatient and outpatient services. The medical center is one of the most comprehensive hospitals in Arizona and serves as a regional referral center in the East Valley of metropolitan Phoenix. Banner Desert is recognized nationally by U.S. News and World Report for high performance in gynecology. The medical campus is also home to Cardon Children’s Medical Center. Both facilities are owned and operated by Banner Health, the largest provider of health care services in Arizona. For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com/Desert.